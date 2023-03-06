First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stock Position Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF opened at $15.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO T Michael Price bought 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading

