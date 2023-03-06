Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Heritage Financial worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $954.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

