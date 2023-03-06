First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

First Bancorp stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.09.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

