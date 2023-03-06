Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of ACCO Brands worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 396.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ACCO stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $539.65 million, a P/E ratio of -35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.49%.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

