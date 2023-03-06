Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $44,187,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $23,880,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD opened at $29.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $750.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.