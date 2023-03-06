Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Insteel Industries worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $30.69 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $596.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.08%.

Insteel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

