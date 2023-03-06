Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells $25,798.20 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $5.20 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 757,372 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

