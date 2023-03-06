Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells $25,798.20 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,764.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $5.20 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
