SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SilverBow Resources worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $660.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.34.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

