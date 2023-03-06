Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of ProPetro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 31.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,585,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 70,638 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 160.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 737,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.00 and a beta of 2.37.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

