Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,290 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 33.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ASYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.57. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

