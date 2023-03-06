Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 15,326 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $280.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,355. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Read More

