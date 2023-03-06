Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 782,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.71% of NETGEAR worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,861 shares of company stock worth $91,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $18.21 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

