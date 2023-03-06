Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 17,658 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aramark by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 34.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,479,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after buying an additional 342,296 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

ARMK opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

