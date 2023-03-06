Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $13.12 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $173.44 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

