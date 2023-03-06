Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 857,334 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after buying an additional 149,359 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $59.20 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

