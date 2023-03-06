AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 19,788.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AAON were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $93.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $94.40.

AAON Cuts Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.