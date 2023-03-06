SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

