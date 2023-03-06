Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,232 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after acquiring an additional 871,861 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alcoa by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,284,000 after purchasing an additional 603,085 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. UBS Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.