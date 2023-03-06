Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,029 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,510,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $75.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $550,898 and have sold 15,863 shares valued at $1,415,867. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

