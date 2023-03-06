Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,005 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $369.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $583.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

