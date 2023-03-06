OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of OneMain worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 42.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMF opened at $43.53 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

