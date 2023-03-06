Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Entergy worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $105.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,537. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.