Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,190 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $160.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.85. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

