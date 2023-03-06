Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 631 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.51% of uniQure worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of uniQure by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 655,732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 6,446.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 536,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of uniQure by 44.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 475,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1,360.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QURE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Insider Activity at uniQure

uniQure Stock Performance

In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock worth $580,424. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.