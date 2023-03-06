Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 113.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $141.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.82%.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

