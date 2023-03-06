Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Increases By 15.9%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IX. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
IX stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. ORIX has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $102.68.
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
