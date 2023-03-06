Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Increases By 15.9%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IX. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

ORIX Price Performance

IX stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04. ORIX has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $102.68.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

About ORIX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ORIX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

