Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Increases By 16.2%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 842,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $95.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

