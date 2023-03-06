The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.36.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 3.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 130.12%.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

