Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.28. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,063.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 808,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

