TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,160,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after purchasing an additional 509,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in TC Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 458.62%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

