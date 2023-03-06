UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

UBS Group stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

