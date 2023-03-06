A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

