Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $3.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
DNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.39.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 447,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
