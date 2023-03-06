Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $3.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

DNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 151,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $297,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,235,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,901,223.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $173,995.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,611,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,104,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 151,769 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $297,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,235,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,901,223.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,211,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 447,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

