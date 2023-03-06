Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance
Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.