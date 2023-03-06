Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 182.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter valued at $2,365,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

