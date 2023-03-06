Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

