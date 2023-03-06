Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,770 ($21.36).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.93) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.13) to GBX 1,930 ($23.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.50) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

ENT opened at GBX 1,399.50 ($16.89) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,422.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,318.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,725 ($20.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,870.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

