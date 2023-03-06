Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 248,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $4,041,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $102.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Shares of Monster Beverage are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

