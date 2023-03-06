Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $139,695.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,971 shares of company stock worth $2,894,331. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $123.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

