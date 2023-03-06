Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $19,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $78.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

