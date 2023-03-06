Royal Bank of Canada Sells 41,827 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,827 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.52% of THOR Industries worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in THOR Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.