TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $18,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.15.

NYSE:TDG opened at $767.22 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $768.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $700.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.27.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

