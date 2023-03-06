Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $73.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

