Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 30,446 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,446 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.50 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

