Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Trip.com Group worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.