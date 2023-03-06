Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Alamo Group from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

ALG opened at $184.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $186.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Articles

