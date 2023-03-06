Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.88 Million Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.30% of Canada Goose worth $20,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Canada Goose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Canada Goose by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 48.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose Stock Up 2.1 %

Canada Goose Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.41 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

