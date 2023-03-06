Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,151 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Amcor worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 55.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amcor by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Amcor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.23 on Monday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.