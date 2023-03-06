Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.82 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,897 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Lear worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Insider Activity at Lear

Lear Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,593. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $142.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average is $135.08. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.31%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.