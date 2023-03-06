Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 31,512 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIII shares. CL King cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

