International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,576 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

